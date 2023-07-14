5,877 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.