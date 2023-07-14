State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 245,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.