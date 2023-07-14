EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

