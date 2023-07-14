First National Trust Co Makes New $210,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

