Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

