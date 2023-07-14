Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 112 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

PLD opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

