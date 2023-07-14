Atlantic Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Clinch now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $79.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.