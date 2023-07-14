Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $9.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.73. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

HUM opened at $423.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.73 and a 200-day moving average of $495.37. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,060,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

