FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $17.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.14. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

