Brokers Offer Predictions for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million.

IDXX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $532.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $535.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

