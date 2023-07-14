Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.77.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $249.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $254.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.