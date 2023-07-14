Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

