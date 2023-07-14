Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.07 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $654,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.