APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

APA stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

