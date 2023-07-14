Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMY opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

