CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $179,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

