Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Boston Scientific worth $226,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

