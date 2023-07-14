Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.31.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

