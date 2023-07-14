Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 55 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after acquiring an additional 161,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $221.62 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.78.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

