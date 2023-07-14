Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

MAR stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

