Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 6,645 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.22.

PCAR opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.