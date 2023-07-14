Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Crown by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

