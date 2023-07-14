Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

