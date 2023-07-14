Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.