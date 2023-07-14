Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after buying an additional 79,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $183.22 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

