Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,205,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,205,282.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 651,234 shares of company stock worth $14,032,805 and sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $101.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

