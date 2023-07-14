CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

CoStar Group stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

