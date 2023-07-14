Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $801.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $802.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.