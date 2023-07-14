Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $184 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $184,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

