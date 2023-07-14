Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $295.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

