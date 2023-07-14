Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 180,272 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Corteva worth $184,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

