Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,586,204 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,586,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.12% of Exact Sciences worth $256,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,440. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

