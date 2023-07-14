Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 161 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.00.

MSCI Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $497.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.03 and its 200-day moving average is $504.75. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.