Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Shares of Target stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

