Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 87 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

