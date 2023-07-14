Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 58 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.