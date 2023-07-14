Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,163,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,705 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.56% of DraftKings worth $254,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.7 %

DraftKings stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank of America raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.