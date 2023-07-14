Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $204.86 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $204,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in AON by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1,562.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $337.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.63 and a 200-day moving average of $317.77. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $262.42 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

