Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of Welltower worth $196,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 351.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

