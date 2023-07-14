Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $210,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.26 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

