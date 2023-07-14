Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $209.27 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Simon Property Group worth $209,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

