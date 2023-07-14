FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $45.58 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

