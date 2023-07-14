Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Teradyne worth $203,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

