Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $200,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

