Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,451,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $218,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $60.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

