Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Altria Group worth $203,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

