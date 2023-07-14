11,437 Shares in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Great Southern Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $89,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

