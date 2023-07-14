3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $225,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

