Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $879,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

