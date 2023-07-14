Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $409.52 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

